Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Canadian blues rocker Reignwolf heads to Detroit with long-awaited debut

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge Reignwolf. - STEVE THRASHER
  • Steve Thrasher
  • Reignwolf.

After seven years of teasing singles — and opening for Black Sabbath, the Pixies, and the Who — Reignwolf has finally released a debut, and it’s the stuff of blues-rock wet dreams.

Formed by Canada’s one-man-band Jordan Cook in 2012, Reignwolf has finally broken the myth of his own design with Hear Me Out — a fully-formed, completely satisfying, totally ferocious lesson in rock ’n’ roll tenacity. The record — which was being fleshed out as early as 2014 when Reignwolf opened for Black Sabbath (even Ozzy reportedly rolled up to their dressing room confused, demanding “Is it a band or is it a man?”) — lives up to Cook and company’s live show, which often blurs the line between performer and participant.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Shelter; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $23.





