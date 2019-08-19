NSFW rapper CupcakKe is coming to Detroit — and she's going to make it rain

She sucks, she ducks, she's sex-positive, dick-loving Chicago emcee CupcakKe — and she's bringing her microphone deep-throating to her fans, aka “Slurpers,” along with some cash.
OK — so Elizabeth Harris who performs as CupcakKe is more than dildo games and declarations of wanting to ride Squidward's nose (that's right — as in the grumpy cartoon squid dude from Spongebob Squarepants). Her upbeat and mostly NSFW rap also finds space to deal with her own sexual abuse and prior homelessness, as well as allows her to champion her legion of fans in the LGBTQ+ community, and, well, dicks. Even Spider-Man's.
I present to everyone “The 10k Tour” (Giveaway) ! I will be giving away $10,000!!! Every night of the tour I will be calling a random name out of a hat & that will be the winner of the night & i will do it every night of the tour!!! Get your tickets now https://t.co/88P9k6B5qV pic.twitter.com/t8e07GwqbU— WHOREGASM (@CupcakKe_rapper) August 16, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.