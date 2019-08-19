NSFW rapper CupcakKe is coming to Detroit — and she's going to make it rain

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

CupcakKe is an Old Town Hoe.

She sucks, she ducks, she's sex-positive, dick-loving Chicago emcee CupcakKe — and she's bringing her microphone deep-throating to her fans, aka “Slurpers,” along with some cash.



OK — so Elizabeth Harris who performs as CupcakKe is more than dildo games and declarations of wanting to ride Squidward's nose (that's right — as in the grumpy cartoon squid dude from Spongebob Squarepants). Her upbeat and mostly NSFW rap also finds space to deal with her own sexual abuse and prior homelessness, as well as allows her to champion her legion of fans in the LGBTQ+ community, and, well, dicks. Even Spider-Man's.



