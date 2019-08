NSFW rapper CupcakKe is coming to Detroit — and she's going to make it rain

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

CupcakKe is an Old Town Hoe.

She sucks, she ducks, she's sex-positive, dick-loving Chicago emcee CupcakKe — and she's bringing her microphone deep-throating to her fans, aka “Slurpers,” along with some cash.



OK — so Elizabeth Harris who performs as CupcakKe is more than dildo games and declarations of wanting to ride Squidward's nose (that's right — as in the grumpy cartoon squid dude from Spongebob Squarepants). Her upbeat and mostly NSFW rap also finds space to deal with her own sexual abuse and prior homelessness, as well as allows her to champion her legion of fans in the LGBTQ+ community, and, well, dicks. Even Spider-Man's.





I present to everyone “The 10k Tour” (Giveaway) ! I will be giving away $10,000!!! Every night of the tour I will be calling a random name out of a hat & that will be the winner of the night & i will do it every night of the tour!!! Get your tickets now https://t.co/88P9k6B5qV pic.twitter.com/t8e07GwqbU — WHOREGASM (@CupcakKe_rapper) August 16, 2019

Anyway, CupcakKe took to Twitter to announce the details for her upcoming $10K Tour, during which the “Old Town Hoe” claims she will be giving away $10,000.“I will be giving away $10,000!!! Every night of the tour I will be calling a random name out of a hat & that will be the winner of the night & i will do it every night of the tour!!!”While it was not made explicitly clear in her tweet, the folks over at Stereogum used their noggins to deduce that CupcakKe is probablymaking it rain $10,000 each night; rather, the site said she'll probably give out that amount over the course of her 21-date run, which includes a stop in Detroit at the Shelter on Sept. 8.So, the math breaks down to $476.19 per performance which is still pretty cool and very on-brand, as CupcakKe has been known to be hella charitable — giving back to Twitter followers who are struggling ( notably, an LGBTQ youth who was kicked out by his family ) as well as to the homeless shelter she once lived in Tickets are $25 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com.