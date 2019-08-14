Ghost Light to host Earth Engine — the elusive Detroit prog-rock of your dreams

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

<a href="http://earthengineband.bandcamp.com/album/earth-engine-ep">Earth Engine EP by Earth Engine</a>

Lovers of robust, spastic prog-rock, look no further than Detroit seven-piece Earth Engine. Take the outfit’s 2016 self-titled EP, which channels King Crimson if they were to collaborate with Muse on some hyper-theatrical posthumous Jeff Buckley B-sides — and this is a high compliment for the semi-elusive band that is more genre-twisting than genre-bending. Though the band boasts a seven-member lineup, Earth Engine manages to do something most layered prog-rockers struggle to master. Earth Engine never sounds heavy-handed or over-worked; its sound is a seamless whole rather than a sum of parts. Boston-based Space Junk Is Forever is also on the bill, as well as Just Plurals and a brand-new band via Now With Real Humans.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.