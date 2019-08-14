Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Ghost Light to host Earth Engine — the elusive Detroit prog-rock of your dreams
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 2:38 PM
Lovers of robust, spastic prog-rock, look no further than Detroit seven-piece Earth Engine. Take the outfit’s 2016 self-titled EP, which channels King Crimson
if they were to collaborate with Muse
on some hyper-theatrical posthumous Jeff Buckley
B-sides — and this is a high compliment for the semi-elusive band that is more genre-twisting than genre-bending. Though the band boasts a seven-member lineup, Earth Engine manages to do something most layered prog-rockers struggle to master. Earth Engine never sounds heavy-handed or over-worked; its sound is a seamless whole rather than a sum of parts. Boston-based Space Junk Is Forever
is also on the bill, as well as Just Plurals and a brand-new band via Now With Real Humans.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at Ghost Light; 2314 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com. Cover is $7-$10.
Tags: Earth Engine, Detroit music, Prog-rock Detroit, Ghost LIght, Planet Ant, Image