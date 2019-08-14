Frontier Ruckus' Matthew Milia heads to Detroit's UFO with yearbook-like folk

click to enlarge Noah Elliott Morrison



Matthew Milia loves his parents. In fact, he considers them his muses and, over the course of his career making sad-boy folk via Frontier Ruckus and now in his solo work, has written more songs about domesticity and his parents than he has about love.



However, on Milia’s years-in-the-making solo debut — Alone at St. Hugo, released earlier this year — he appears to have found the Daphne to his Niles (Milia also really loves Frasier). Though nostalgia is a clear hallmark of Milia’s observational, diarial folk-pop, his debut has him ruminating on the future. Joining Milia is vocal powerhouse Eliza Godfrey and Quick Draw, which features Connor Dodson and Quennton Thornbury of Prude Boys along with Evan Eklund of Best Exes.



