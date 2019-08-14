Detroit's Anna Burch brings sweet and salty indie pop to Magic Stick with Why?

click to enlarge Ebru Yildiz

When Anna Burch released her debut record, 2018’s, she was in a state of transition. She had parted ways with Matthew Milia’s folk outfit Frontier Ruckus, found herself signed to Polyvinyl, and had just entered her 30s. It was during her chat withfor a cover story last year that we learned that the first CD she owned was Alanis Morissette’sand the first concert she ever saw was the Spice Girls “I think I always wanted to be Baby Spice but always ended up being more of a Sporty,” she said. Many years later, she appears to have harnessed the power of both the confessional Canadian and the spicy pop outfit, asis a shimmering lo-fi landscape of romantic misadventures laced with frustration, mixed signals, and unreciprocated devotion. Burch will support Cincinnati-bred Yoni Wolf-led Why?



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.