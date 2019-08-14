City Slang

Detroit's Anna Burch brings sweet and salty indie pop to Magic Stick with Why?

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM

When Anna Burch released her debut record, 2018’s Quit the Curse, she was in a state of transition. She had parted ways with Matthew Milia’s folk outfit Frontier Ruckus, found herself signed to Polyvinyl, and had just entered her 30s. It was during her chat with Metro Times for a cover story last year that we learned that the first CD she owned was Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill and the first concert she ever saw was the Spice Girls.

“I think I always wanted to be Baby Spice but always ended up being more of a Sporty,” she said. Many years later, she appears to have harnessed the power of both the confessional Canadian and the spicy pop outfit, as Quit the Curse is a shimmering lo-fi landscape of romantic misadventures laced with frustration, mixed signals, and unreciprocated devotion. Burch will support Cincinnati-bred Yoni Wolf-led Why?

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Magic Stick; 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $18-$20.




  • Staff Pick
    Anna Burch in support of Why? @ Magic Stick

    • Fri., Aug. 16, 7 p.m. $18-$20
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

City Slang

