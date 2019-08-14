City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

City Slang

Cut our lives into pieces, Papa Roach is coming to metro Detroit

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 4:25 PM

click to enlarge DARREN CRAIG
  • Darren Craig

Welcome to the resistance, Papa Roach. Or is it Mr. Roach? Anyway, nu-metal is having a moment and, with the resilience of a cockroach, we might just have Papa Roach’s 20-year-old banger “Last Resort” to thank for the years of rage and memes.


Frontman Jacoby Shaddix has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, which comes to a head on the band’s energetic 2019 release, Who Do You Trust? The band’s latest finds the nu-metal statesman melding rap-rock a la Rage Against the Machine. Honestly, it’s almost as if Papa and company were aiming to score a trailer for a film in the Fast & Furious franchise.


Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill; 14900 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. Tickets are $29.50.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Papa Roach @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

    • Fri., Aug. 16, 7 p.m. $29.50+
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Big Freedia, queen of New Orleans bounce, will shake her azz in Detroit Read More

  2. The Detroit Actor's Theatre Company delivers free 5-night run of 'Dreamgirls' Read More

  3. No show is too small for Detroit post-punk band Antighost Read More

  4. After a rocky road, the Ann Arbor Blues Festival is back just in time to celebrate its 50th anniversary Read More

  5. Ghost Light to host Earth Engine — the elusive Detroit prog-rock of your dreams Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...