Cut our lives into pieces, Papa Roach is coming to metro Detroit

Welcome to the resistance, Papa Roach. Or is it Mr. Roach? Anyway, nu-metal is having a moment and, with the resilience of a cockroach, we might just have Papa Roach’s 20-year-old banger “Last Resort” to thank for the years of rage and memes.
CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES, THIS IS MY LAST RESORT 🎶 https://t.co/AJI0fDRovw— Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 29, 2019
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill; 14900 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. Tickets are $29.50.
