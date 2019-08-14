City Slang

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

City Slang

Bevlove to perform at Detroit's Deluxx Fluxx with bevy of DJs

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 2:49 PM

MAR MNZ
  • mar mnz

We’ve been under the spell of the ever commanding Bevlove, who, in 2016 instructed the adoring Detroit hip-hop masses with “Do What I Say” — and we’ve been heeding the call ever since. She’s been hailed as “Detroit’s Beyoncé,” and last year found Bevlove releasing her sophomore output, Letters, which is every bit the sensual, lovelorn, demanding R&B diva that calls to mind Queen Bey’s Sasha Fierce era with hints of B’Day. For lady love’s Glow performance, she’s recruited some stellar DJ talent in Sky Jetta, Sir Bleek, Actually Mae, Lansuh, and Kid McFly.

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; 313-788-7015; deluxxfluxx.com. Cover is $5 after 10 p.m.




