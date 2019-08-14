Bevlove to perform at Detroit's Deluxx Fluxx with bevy of DJs

mar mnz

We’ve been under the spell of the ever commanding Bevlove , who, in 2016 instructed the adoring Detroit hip-hop masses with “Do What I Say” — and we’ve been heeding the call ever since. She’s been hailed as “Detroit’s Beyoncé,” and last year found Bevlove releasing her sophomore output,, which is every bit the sensual, lovelorn, demanding R&B diva that calls to mind Queen Bey’s Sasha Fierce era with hints of. For lady love’s Glow performance, she’s recruited some stellar DJ talent in Sky Jetta, Sir Bleek, Actually Mae, Lansuh, and Kid McFly.

