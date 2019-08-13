The Detroit Actor's Theatre Company delivers free 5-night run of 'Dreamgirls'

click to enlarge Michael Johns

The cast of DATC's 'Dreamgirls.'

The story of Motown is an incredible one. A testament to dreamers and gifted singers, Motown was more than a musical trend — it was a cultural revolution.Enter Deena, Effie, and Lorrell — the fictitious girl group, the Dreamettes, and the stars of. Adapted from the 1981 Broadway musical, the 2006 Academy Award-winning filmbrought some of Hollywood’s brightest stars to the screen, including Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, and Jamie Foxx. Presented by the Detroit Actor’s Theatre Company, this special version ofwill embark on a free five-night live engagement just minutes away from the birthplace of the Motown sound, Hitsville U.S.A.

