The Detroit Actor's Theatre Company delivers free 5-night run of 'Dreamgirls'

The story of Motown is an incredible one. A testament to dreamers and gifted singers, Motown was more than a musical trend — it was a cultural revolution.
Enter Deena, Effie, and Lorrell — the fictitious girl group, the Dreamettes, and the stars of Dreamgirls. Adapted from the 1981 Broadway musical, the 2006 Academy Award-winning film Dreamgirls brought some of Hollywood’s brightest stars to the screen, including Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, and Jamie Foxx. Presented by the Detroit Actor’s Theatre Company, this special version of Dreamgirls will embark on a free five-night live engagement just minutes away from the birthplace of the Motown sound, Hitsville U.S.A.
Doors open at 7 p.m., performances begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, through Sunday, Aug. 18, at New Center Park; 2998 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 313-874-1690; thedatc.org. Performances are free and open to the public.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.