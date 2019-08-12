Big Freedia, queen of New Orleans bounce, will shake her azz in Detroit

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

One nation, under azz: booty-shaking icon Big Freedia is bringing her feel-good Big Easy bounce to some ass-deprived cities this fall, including Detroit.



For the unenlightened, Big Freedia is, well, kind of a big deal. Last week, the 41-year-old New Orleans-based queer icon shared a Billboard magazine cover with fellow LGBTQ+ trailblazers Adam Lambert, Hayley Kiyoko, and Tegan Quin — a cherry-topper to an already long and eclectic list of accomplishments.



