Big Freedia, queen of New Orleans bounce, will shake her azz in Detroit

One nation, under azz: booty-shaking icon Big Freedia is bringing her feel-good Big Easy bounce to some ass-deprived cities this fall, including Detroit.
For the unenlightened, Big Freedia is, well, kind of a big deal. Last week, the 41-year-old New Orleans-based queer icon shared a Billboard magazine cover with fellow LGBTQ+ trailblazers Adam Lambert, Hayley Kiyoko, and Tegan Quin — a cherry-topper to an already long and eclectic list of accomplishments.
Freedia's Ben & Jerry's-sponsored fall trek, dubbed the “Azz Across America” tour, will kick off in Georgia on Oct. 24 and will wrap in Arizona just before Thanksgiving. Included on her tour de booty is a Nov. 5 stop at Detroit's Saint Andrew's Hall. Freedia will be joined by Philadelphia's Low Cut Connie.