City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 12, 2019

City Slang

Big Freedia, queen of New Orleans bounce, will shake her azz in Detroit

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube

One nation, under azz: booty-shaking icon Big Freedia is bringing her feel-good Big Easy bounce to some ass-deprived cities this fall, including Detroit.

For the unenlightened, Big Freedia is, well, kind of a big deal. Last week, the 41-year-old New Orleans-based queer icon shared a Billboard magazine cover with fellow LGBTQ+ trailblazers Adam Lambert, Hayley Kiyoko, and Tegan Quin — a cherry-topper to an already long and eclectic list of accomplishments.



Also on her resume? Co-author of her memoir God Save the Queen Diva, reality TV star via Fuse TV's Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce which ran for six seasons, being featured on Beyoncé's career-changing “Formation” and landing her own Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor, Big Freedia’s Bouncing Beignets.

Freedia's Ben & Jerry's-sponsored fall trek, dubbed the “Azz Across America” tour, will kick off in Georgia on Oct. 24 and will wrap in Arizona just before Thanksgiving. Included on her tour de booty is a Nov. 5 stop at Detroit's Saint Andrew's Hall. Freedia will be joined by Philadelphia's Low Cut Connie.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Suprise! Kid Rock runs his trash mouth on Twitter, this time targets Taylor Swift Read More

  2. Smooth master Santana brings the smooth summer smoothness to DTE Energy Music Theatre Read More

  3. Iggy Pop faves Death Valley Girls bring sludge to PJ's Lager House Read More

  4. Woodstock in the D is the closest we’ll get to celebrating Woodstock’s 50th Read More

  5. Rapper J.Jackson on why Detroit is still home Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...