Wednesday, August 7, 2019

City Slang

Robyn is coming to Detroit's Masonic Temple in October

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge BEN HOUDIJK / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

When Swedish pop star Robyn hit the scene — and the charts — in 1995 with her debut, the music landscape was in transition. Grunge was petering out, female-led R&B was in, and pop music took a reluctant backseat to a formidable cursing Canadian by the name of Alanis Morrisette. In other words, shit was weird.

Flash forward 24 years and Robyn still finds herself in a perpetual state of a renaissance, and is as relevant as ever (if for no other reason than resisting the very machine that made her). Last year found the 40-year-old pop maven pushing the critically acclaimed Honey, her first record since 2010's Body Talk, which houses the shimmering self-confidence booster “Dancing on My Own” — and now, she's paying a rare visit to Detroit.

The “Call Your Girlfriend” singer squeezed in a couple of one-off dates in between her international festival circuit stops, including a performance on Oct. 8 at the Masonic Temple — making Robyn's first metro Detroit appearance since 2011.



Tickets ($69.50+) go on sale starting Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.


Related Events

  • Robyn @ Masonic Temple

    • Tue., Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. $69.50+

City Slang

