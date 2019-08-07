Robyn is coming to Detroit's Masonic Temple in October

When Swedish pop star Robyn hit the scene — and the charts — in 1995 with her debut, the music landscape was in transition. Grunge was petering out, female-led R&B was in, and pop music took a reluctant backseat to a formidable cursing Canadian by the name of Alanis Morrisette. In other words, shit was weird.
The “Call Your Girlfriend” singer squeezed in a couple of one-off dates in between her international festival circuit stops, including a performance on Oct. 8 at the Masonic Temple — making Robyn's first metro Detroit appearance since 2011.
Tickets ($69.50+) go on sale starting Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.
