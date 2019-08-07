City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

City Slang

Matthew Dear to take a trip down the 'Bunny' hole at Detroit's Deluxx Fluxx with a live set

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 5:05 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GHOSTLY INTL, BY CHRIS ARACE
  • Courtesy of Ghostly Intl, by Chris Arace

Fact: Matthew Dear has an incredible Twitter presence. Also fact: The Ann Arbor native and Ghostly International co-founder is a hot dad and we refuse to apologize for thinking so. OK, so the 40-year-old Avant-pop producer is far more than tweets and DILF vibes — he’s a modern-day Brian Eno. Last year found the producer backing his sixth record and first release in six years. Bunny champions duality as Dear flirts with humor, seduction, and Modafinil, once again teaming him up with indie-rock sisters Tegan & Sara on tracks “Bad Ones” and “Horses” — a love song inspired by Dear’s desire to transform into a field-grazing, free-roaming horse. Same, Matthew, same.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com. Tickets are $20.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Matthew Dear (live set) @ Deluxx Fluxx

    • Fri., Aug. 9, 7 p.m. $20
    • Buy Tickets

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Woodstock in the D is the closest we’ll get to celebrating Woodstock’s 50th Read More

  2. Rapper J.Jackson on why Detroit is still home Read More

  3. The Morrie celebrates new location with performance by Billy Joel saxophonist Mark Rivera Read More

  4. Singer Lay’na Michelle bares her soul ahead of Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival Read More

  5. Pop duo FINKEL looks at life through rose-colored glasses (literally) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...