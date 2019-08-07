Matthew Dear to take a trip down the 'Bunny' hole at Detroit's Deluxx Fluxx with a live set

click to enlarge Courtesy of Ghostly Intl, by Chris Arace

Fact: Matthew Dear has an incredible Twitter presence . Also fact: The Ann Arbor native and Ghostly International co-founder is a hot dad and we refuse to apologize for thinking so. OK, so the 40-year-old Avant-pop producer is far more than tweets and DILF vibes — he’s a modern-day Brian Eno. Last year found the producer backing his sixth record and first release in six years.champions duality as Dear flirts with humor, seduction, and Modafinil, once again teaming him up with indie-rock sisters Tegan & Sara on tracks “Bad Ones” and “Horses” — a love song inspired by Dear’s desire to transform into a field-grazing, free-roaming horse. Same, Matthew, same.

