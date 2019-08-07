City Slang

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

City Slang

Iggy Pop faves Death Valley Girls bring sludge to PJ's Lager House

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 6:28 PM

Do you remember when Detroit’s Iggy Pop appeared in a Warholian music video wearing a suit while eating a hamburger last year? We do, and it has less to do with the mouth-watering visual and has mostly everything to do with the menacing music of Los Angeles’ Death Valley Girls that made the whole thing pretty hard to shake. Iggy, who has referred to the ferocious femme-fueled foursome as being “a gift to the world,” continues to tour behind 2018’s Darkness Rains, which finds DVG embracing fuzz, sludge, and grimacing harmonies à la Romeo Void. Detroit’s Moonwalks and Craig Brown Band are also on the bill.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at PJ's Lager House; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-7100; pjslagerhouse.com. Tickets are $12.




