Wednesday, August 7, 2019

City Slang

Free Flow Festival invites metro Detroit performers to fight against human trafficking

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 5:45 PM

click to enlarge Olivia Millerschin. - COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist
  • Olivia Millerschin.

The Free Flow Festival almost floated away, as its previously secured location at the Belle Isle Boat House flooded following an unseasonably rainy summer. Fear not, because they found a new location to host an evening of local music all to benefit a good cause. Presented by Gifts of Grace, a Detroit-based outreach program offering resources and assistance to sex-trafficked women, Free Flow Fest will offer 100 percent of its proceeds to fight human trafficking and adult female survivors living in Southeast Michigan. Joining the good fight are Brother Son, Stay Outside, Drinkard Sisters, Chirp, Kat Steih, and Olivia Millerschin.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Saint Andrew's Hall; 431 E. Congress, Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $15.




  Staff Pick
    Free Flow Festival @ St. Andrew's Hall

    • Fri., Aug. 9, 6-11 p.m. $15+
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

City Slang

