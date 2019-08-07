Free Flow Festival invites metro Detroit performers to fight against human trafficking

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

Olivia Millerschin.

The Free Flow Festival almost floated away, as its previously secured location at the Belle Isle Boat House flooded following an unseasonably rainy summer. Fear not, because they found a new location to host an evening of local music all to benefit a good cause. Presented by Gifts of Grace , a Detroit-based outreach program offering resources and assistance to sex-trafficked women, Free Flow Fest will offer 100 percent of its proceeds to fight human trafficking and adult female survivors living in Southeast Michigan. Joining the good fight are Brother Son, Stay Outside, Drinkard Sisters, Chirp, Kat Steih, and Olivia Millerschin.

