Detroit's Saajtak heads to Hamtramck's Ghost Light for long-awaited album release

Björk called — she wants her emotive chamber music back. We’re kidding. But really, Detroit art-rock band Saajtak embodies the intergalactic, improvisational, total vastness of its influences with prog rock-infused elements all its own. Formed in 2014 by vocalist Alex Koi, Simon Alexander-Adams, and Jonathan Taylor, Saajtak is completed by composer Ben Willis. Most recently, the foursome launched a Kickstarter to produce physical CD copies of the band’s 2018 EP,, renamed, which includes the original EP as well as four never-before-heard collaborations with 10 Detroit performers and composers. Spoiler alert: Saajtak surpassed its goal and is throwing a release party with Finkel, Duane, and Throwaway.

