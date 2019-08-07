City Slang

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Saajtak heads to Hamtramck's Ghost Light for long-awaited album release

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 5:23 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist

Björk called — she wants her emotive chamber music back. We’re kidding. But really, Detroit art-rock band Saajtak embodies the intergalactic, improvisational, total vastness of its influences with prog rock-infused elements all its own. Formed in 2014 by vocalist Alex Koi, Simon Alexander-Adams, and Jonathan Taylor, Saajtak is completed by composer Ben Willis. Most recently, the foursome launched a Kickstarter to produce physical CD copies of the band’s 2018 EP, Hectic, renamed If You Ask, which includes the original EP as well as four never-before-heard collaborations with 10 Detroit performers and composers. Spoiler alert: Saajtak surpassed its goal and is throwing a release party with Finkel, Duane, and Throwaway.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Ghost Light; 2314 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com. Cover is $8-$10.


  Staff Pick
    Saajtak CD release @ Ghost Light

    Sat., Aug. 10, 8 p.m. $8-$10

City Slang

