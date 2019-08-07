The Scene

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Detroit's Kindred Music and Culture Festival returns to celebrate the Black creative community

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 6:21 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF KINDRED FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of Kindred Festival

Returning for a second year to celebrate and promote Detroit’s Black creative community is the Kindred Music and Cultural Festival. Rejoining the festival lineup this year are Supercool Wicked, Supakaine, Willie Mac Jr., and Pusha T mentee Monalyse, as well as festival first-timers R&B harpist Ahya Simone, princess of bad bitch rap Milfie, feel-good dude Curtis Roach, Aretha Franklin’s godson Jonah, and others. In addition to music, the event will feature food trucks, local vendors, and a free throw contest hosted by the Detroit Pistons.

Event begins at noon on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Roosevelt Park; 2405 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; kindredfestival.com. Tickets are $45.

    2019 Kindred Music & Culture Festival @ Roosevelt Park

    • Sat., Aug. 10, 12 p.m. $35-$45
