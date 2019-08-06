Kamasi Washington teams up with jazz great Herbie Hancock for Detroit performance

click to enlarge AG Rojas

Kamasi Washington.

Cut from the same cloth 40 years apart, Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington are a match made in jazz heaven. The 79-year-old 14-time Grammy Award-winning jazz virtuoso and NEA Jazz Master Hancock (who has 40 studio records under his belt, mind you) will join Washington — a rising jazz star, tenor sax player, American Music Prize-winner, and disciple of Hancock’s genre-bending artistry.



Washington — who released his sophomore LP, Heaven and Earth, and a follow-up EP, The Choice, last year — has most notably collaborated with Run the Jewels, Chaka Khan, and Kendrick Lamar. Despite the age and experience difference, both Hancock and Washington represent the new phase of jazz, which has everything to do with sonic audacity, flexibility, and their willingness to shake up the confines of traditions.



