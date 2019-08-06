City Slang

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

City Slang

Detroit rapper This Life. We Lead. celebrates summer with 'Tropicana' video

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 9:49 AM

While autumn may be just around the corner, there’s still plenty of time to catch a summer vibe. And on the music video for his single, “Tropicana,” Detroit-based rapper Steve Banks — known artistically as "This Life. We Lead." — does exactly that. With a laid-back bop that sets the mood, the video features sweeping views of a gorgeous Michigan beach, beautiful women, reptiles, and colorful set pieces.

“People should expect vivid colors for emotion and also the little details —snakes, iguanas, and set design,” Banks explains. “We used vintage furniture to bring a '70s sexy attitude along with my vintage style and approach to music. We wanted to showcase sexy and cool. And again, the color in each scene shows dark and light elements to sex. The love and lust which allows the viewer to decide a side that represents them.”

Featuring singer Nick Wells on the sultry hook, “Tropicana” encapsulates the fun, and difficulty, of getting to know somebody romantically. With the video, This Life. We Lead. brings these themes to life through vivid imagery and rich color schemes. Whether you’re turning down, or just turning up on a hot summer’s night, “Tropicana” will set the mood.



The video is below. You can read our feature on This Life. We Lead. here.


City Slang

