Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Stormy Chromer performs at Detroit's Utopia Gardens as part of free summer concert series

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 5:48 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist

Get higher with Ypsilanti improvisational outfit Stormy Chromer, who will perform as part of Utopia Gardens’ new summer concert series. Part prog rock, part rolling jam-band energy, Stormy Chromer comes packing with serious shredding and unexpected eccentricity reminiscent of the Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense. Though the event is on the grounds of one of Detroit’s favorite dispensaries, you don’t need to be a card-holding medical marijuana patient to enjoy the music (though, if you are, pop inside for Black Friday, which offers deals on select products each week).

Music starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2; 6541 E. Lafayette St., Detroit; 313-332-0544; utopiagardens.com. Event is free and open to the public.




