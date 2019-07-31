John Mayer is coming to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

click to enlarge Andre Luiz Moreira / Shutterstock.com

John Mayer is a man of many… talents.Hailed as a guitar god and a self-proclaimed “recovered ego addict,” the newly sober Grammy Award-winning artist is most known for giving dude-bros anthemic permission to fumble with their dad’s acoustic à la “Your Body is a Wonderland,” a disturbing career-ruining 2010 interview with Playboy , and membership in Dead & Company. Though the 41-year-old comeback artist is still peddling his 2017 return to mellow contemplative rock,, reviews of his recent shows suggest he’s got a few tricks up his sleeve, including a newly unveiled sonic ode to the “Freebird Guy” — the dude that insists on interrupting concerts of all genres to request the 1973 Lynyrd Skynyrd hit.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.