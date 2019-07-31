John Mayer is coming to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

Hailed as a guitar god and a self-proclaimed “recovered ego addict,” the newly sober Grammy Award-winning artist is most known for giving dude-bros anthemic permission to fumble with their dad’s acoustic à la “Your Body is a Wonderland,” a disturbing career-ruining 2010 interview with Playboy, and membership in Dead & Company. Though the 41-year-old comeback artist is still peddling his 2017 return to mellow contemplative rock, The Search for Everything, reviews of his recent shows suggest he’s got a few tricks up his sleeve, including a newly unveiled sonic ode to the “Freebird Guy” — the dude that insists on interrupting concerts of all genres to request the 1973 Lynyrd Skynyrd hit.
Event begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at Little Caesars Arena; 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com. Tickets are $59.50.
