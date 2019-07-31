Electropop trio Shaed to perform at Sonic Lunch in Ann Arbor

click to enlarge Shervin Lainez

Chelsea Lee is having some dark and twisty dreams. “When I dream of dying/ I never feel so loved,” the Shaed frontwoman sings on “Trampoline,” calling to mind the danceable despair of Tears for Fears’ “Mad World.” Sounding like a cross between Tom Krell’s How to Dress Well and Bishop Briggs, the ambient Washington, D.C., outfit that also includes twin producers Max and Spencer Ernst will take to the Sonic Lunch stage for a midday rumination on dreams, dying, and dancing. Following the trio’s viral hit, 2016’s “Thunder,” Shaed went on to release a pair of EPs, including last year’s, which landed its lead single on an Apple commercial and scored the trio a tour with chart-topping “Renegades” X Ambassadors. Detroit’s own disco-tinged singer-songwriter Ladysse will also perform.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.