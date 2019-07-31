City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

City Slang

Electropop trio Shaed to perform at Sonic Lunch in Ann Arbor

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge SHERVIN LAINEZ
  • Shervin Lainez

Chelsea Lee is having some dark and twisty dreams. “When I dream of dying/ I never feel so loved,” the Shaed frontwoman sings on “Trampoline,” calling to mind the danceable despair of Tears for Fears’ “Mad World.” Sounding like a cross between Tom Krell’s How to Dress Well and Bishop Briggs, the ambient Washington, D.C., outfit that also includes twin producers Max and Spencer Ernst will take to the Sonic Lunch stage for a midday rumination on dreams, dying, and dancing. Following the trio’s viral hit, 2016’s “Thunder,” Shaed went on to release a pair of EPs, including last year’s Melt, which landed its lead single on an Apple commercial and scored the trio a tour with chart-topping “Renegades” X Ambassadors. Detroit’s own disco-tinged singer-songwriter Ladysse will also perform.

Music begins at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Liberty Plaza; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; soniclunch.com. Event is free and open to the public.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Shaed @ Liberty Plaza

    • Thu., Aug. 1, 11:30 a.m. Free

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Mo Pop Festival plots new Detroit location for 2020 Read More

  2. Roxy Music's Bryan Ferry answers our — and your — emails via email Read More

  3. MotorKam and DJ Kage celebrate Detroit's legendary 'The New Dance Show' with 'Dat Booty' Read More

  4. On new album, Detroit rapper Jahshua Smith celebrates love Read More

  5. Tiny Jag pulls out of AfroFuture Fest after learning white people would be charged a different price to attend Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...