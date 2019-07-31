City Slang

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Rogue Satellites bring intergalactic synth-rock to Hamtramck

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 5:33 PM

click to enlarge Rogue Satellites. - LIZ BEDORE
  • Liz Bedore
  • Rogue Satellites.

Jaye Thomas and Lisa Poszywak are Rogue Satellites — Detroit’s truly independent intergalactic synth-rock duo. For eight years, Rogue Satellites have evolved their post-punk sound into a dynamic, synergistic blend of sludge — crisp ’60s pop that calls to mind the Fab Four’s Magical Mystery Tour days with hints of the occult. Following last year’s LP Black Wings (which sounds like what happens if the Decemberists microdosed acid), Thomas and Poszywak are working on new tunes and playing them, too, which is good news because Rogue Satellites’ music is best when it is seen and heard. The End Electric, Chicago-based Diagonal, and Brujas Del Sol out of Columbus are also on the bill.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3; 2656 Carpenter St., Hamtramck; facebook.com/trixiesbarhamtramck. Cover is $5.

