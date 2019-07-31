Detroit's Britney Stoney and Vespre to perform free concert at Beacon Park

click to enlarge Rose Catherine

Britney Stoney.

Two of Detroit’s most empowering songstresses team up for a night of music that may or may not encourage you to text an ex, or, reversely, book a solo trip to Europe to find your damn self by your damn self because girl power, baby. As part of Beacon Park’s After Dark series, singer, songwriter, and guitarist Britney Stoney, known for her proclivity for day-dreamy pop, will be joined by Kaylan Waterman, who performs shimmering and contemplative chillwave as Vespre

