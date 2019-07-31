Detroit's AfroFuture Fest aims to support and inspire Black youth with day-long event

click to enlarge Arrielle "AR" Mock

AfroFuture youth.

Detroit’s first annual AfroFuture Fest found itself in the spotlight earlier this summer when it ignited a debate about equality vs. equity due to its race-based ticket pricing. (It eventually switched to a flat rate and an additional suggested donation for white people.) But all the media attention was a distraction from what’s truly important: Detroit’s youth. Proceeds from the festival support AfroFuture Youth, a nonprofit founded in 2018 by Numi Ori with support from Allied Media Project that provides city youth with art, tech, media, and healing programming.



During the day from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be vendors and workshops available to engage festivalgoers in healing practices like yoga, reiki, affirmations, and tarot readings. There will also be an open mic, live sewing and clothing projects, food vendors, and live painting. The second half of the day from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. showcases local artists and performers, including Milfie, Adolf Jyn, Notheho, Curtis Roach, Rocketman and more, as well as DJ sets from Problematic Black Hottie, Ak640s, Blkboyshine, and Afemarie. Blkboyshine will also serve as the host during the evening.



