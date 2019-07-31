Detroit artists band together for Planned Parenthood and ACLU fundraiser at Marble Bar

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

Sara Aldridge as Nothing Elegant

It’s not a coincidence that we’re giving a lot of love to the recent surge of events aimed at protecting human rights, especially those pertaining to women’s reproductive rights and those defined by. As proposed abortion bans sweep the Midwest, the hardworking warriors of Planned Parenthood and the ACLU need all hands on deck to stop the war on women and LGBTQ+ communities.The Not Going Back Fundraiser aims to raise monies to support both organizations so they can fight better, bigger, and stronger. Bands and DJs have donated their time to perform, including Nothing Elegant, James Linck, Sara Marie Barron, Cousin Mouth, Mega Powers, and others. There will also be a raffle, which will offer up goods and services from local businesses like Meta Physica Wellness Center, Bon Bon Bon, SMPLFD, Third Wave Music, Metropolis Cycles, and Pie-Sci. Halal, vegan-friendly, and Pakistani pop-up Khana will also serve food available by donation.

