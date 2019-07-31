City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

City Slang

Detroit artists band together for Planned Parenthood and ACLU fundraiser at Marble Bar

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 5:39 PM

click to enlarge Sara Aldridge as Nothing Elegant - COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist
  • Sara Aldridge as Nothing Elegant

It’s not a coincidence that we’re giving a lot of love to the recent surge of events aimed at protecting human rights, especially those pertaining to women’s reproductive rights and those defined by Roe v. Wade. As proposed abortion bans sweep the Midwest, the hardworking warriors of Planned Parenthood and the ACLU need all hands on deck to stop the war on women and LGBTQ+ communities.

The Not Going Back Fundraiser aims to raise monies to support both organizations so they can fight better, bigger, and stronger. Bands and DJs have donated their time to perform, including Nothing Elegant, James Linck, Sara Marie Barron, Cousin Mouth, Mega Powers, and others. There will also be a raffle, which will offer up goods and services from local businesses like Meta Physica Wellness Center, Bon Bon Bon, SMPLFD, Third Wave Music, Metropolis Cycles, and Pie-Sci. Halal, vegan-friendly, and Pakistani pop-up Khana will also serve food available by donation.

Doors open at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, at Marble Bar; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; Tickets are $10.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Not Going Back: A Fundraiser for Planned Parenthood and ACLU @ Marble Bar

    • Sun., Aug. 4, 3 p.m. $10

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Roxy Music's Bryan Ferry answers our — and your — emails via email Read More

  2. Mo Pop Festival plots new Detroit location for 2020 Read More

  3. MotorKam and DJ Kage celebrate Detroit's legendary 'The New Dance Show' with 'Dat Booty' Read More

  4. On new album, Detroit rapper Jahshua Smith celebrates love Read More

  5. Electropop trio Shaed to perform at Sonic Lunch in Ann Arbor Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...