America's son, Gary Clark Jr., will bring his blues rock-fueled resistance to Meadow Brook

Gary Clark Jr. has fucking
had it with Trump country.
“Fuck you, I’m America’s son/ This is where I come from,” Clark declares on the politically charged title track
from his most recent record, This Land
. Released earlier this year, This Land does not stray from the 35-year-old’s wheelhouse of blues-infused rock that toggles between the past and the present, as well as the many internal and external forces that make Clark tick — and in the case of This Land, implode. Clark has shared a stage with Eric Clapton
and Beyoncé
, is a regular opener for the Rolling Stones
, and when he was included in a lineup with Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck, and Buddy Guy at the White House
in 2012, he not only received a standing ovation but President Obama called Clark “the future.”
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre; 234 Festival Dr., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. Tickets are $29.50+.
