Wednesday, July 31, 2019

City Slang

America's son, Gary Clark Jr., will bring his blues rock-fueled resistance to Meadow Brook

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 5:23 PM

click to enlarge FRANK MADDOCKS
  • Frank Maddocks

Gary Clark Jr. has fucking had it with Trump country.

“Fuck you, I’m America’s son/ This is where I come from,” Clark declares on the politically charged title track from his most recent record, This Land. Released earlier this year, This Land does not stray from the 35-year-old’s wheelhouse of blues-infused rock that toggles between the past and the present, as well as the many internal and external forces that make Clark tick — and in the case of This Land, implode. Clark has shared a stage with Eric Clapton and Beyoncé, is a regular opener for the Rolling Stones, and when he was included in a lineup with Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck, and Buddy Guy at the White House in 2012, he not only received a standing ovation but President Obama called Clark “the future.”

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre; 234 Festival Dr., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. Tickets are $29.50+.




  • Staff Pick
    Gary Clark Jr. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

    • Sun., Aug. 4, 8 p.m. $29.50-$125
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

City Slang

