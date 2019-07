America's son, Gary Clark Jr., will bring his blues rock-fueled resistance to Meadow Brook

click to enlarge Frank Maddocks

Gary Clark Jr. hashad it with Trump country.“Fuck you, I’m America’s son/ This is where I come from,” Clark declares on the politically charged title track from his most recent record,. Released earlier this year, This Land does not stray from the 35-year-old’s wheelhouse of blues-infused rock that toggles between the past and the present, as well as the many internal and external forces that make Clark tick — and in the case of This Land, implode. Clark has shared a stage with Eric Clapton and Beyoncé , is a regular opener for the Rolling Stones , and when he was included in a lineup with Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck, and Buddy Guy at the White House in 2012, he not only received a standing ovation but President Obama called Clark “the future.”

