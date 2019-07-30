MotorKam and DJ Kage celebrate Detroit's legendary 'The New Dance Show' with 'Dat Booty'

Jit culture and Ghettotech-inspired music is loudly reaching its apex in revlevancy once again. Enter, “Dat Booty”: a fast-paced, high-powered track produced by DJ Kage (he of the Trump-inspired "New Massive Titties in Detroit" viral hit) with lyrics by the phenomenal MotorKam (aka Black Daddy).
The video blends in 1990s footage from The New Dance Show with MotorKam behind the mic. DJ Kage’s “Jit 2” will be released this Friday, Aug. 2, on Bandcamp. The song is a quintessential throwback to a Detroit dance era that these millennials are determined to keep alive.
You can watch the video below.
