Missy and Lizzo.

Lizzo in a fur stole and a cowboy hat? Check. A fleet of souped-up, gravity-defying lowriders? Check. Fire? OK! Acrobatics? Wait, what? Missy fucking Elliott popping out of the hood of a car? Break the internet, why don't you!



The highly anticipated visual for Lizzo's collaboration with her personal hero, Missy Elliott — a trailblazer and, as of this year, the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame — dropped today, and it's peak peak.



