Ypsilanti's Electric Blanket head to Dreamland Theater for album release

-
Photo courtesy of Electric Blanket
If you fancy Romeo Void
, early PJ Harvey
, some Karen O B-sides, and have a habit of taking a too-hot shower because, yeah, pain feels kinda good, look no further than Ypsilanti four-piece Electric Blanket and the band’s forthcoming sophomore record, Terminal Leisure
. It’s going to be difficult to follow up 2018’s Viper
, in which Electric Blanket vocalist Arian Monceaux creates a challenging sense of intimacy and distance. To celebrate the release, they’ve recruited some solid company in Dani Darling, Red Electric Shark, Girl Fight, and B (formerly known as Party Days).
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Dreamland Theater; 26 N. Washington St., Ypsilanti; dreamlandtheater.com. Tickets are $10.
