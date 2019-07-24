City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

City Slang

Ypsilanti's Electric Blanket head to Dreamland Theater for album release

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ELECTRIC BLANKET
  • Photo courtesy of Electric Blanket

If you fancy Romeo Void, early PJ Harvey, some Karen O B-sides, and have a habit of taking a too-hot shower because, yeah, pain feels kinda good, look no further than Ypsilanti four-piece Electric Blanket and the band’s forthcoming sophomore record, Terminal Leisure. It’s going to be difficult to follow up 2018’s Viper, in which Electric Blanket vocalist Arian Monceaux creates a challenging sense of intimacy and distance. To celebrate the release, they’ve recruited some solid company in Dani Darling, Red Electric Shark, Girl Fight, and B (formerly known as Party Days).

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Dreamland Theater; 26 N. Washington St., Ypsilanti; dreamlandtheater.com. Tickets are $10.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Electric Blanket album release @ Dreamland Theater

    • Sat., July 27, 8 p.m. $10

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Boozy 3-day Outer Limits Summer Stroh-down welcomes 30 bands Read More

  2. 10 must-see artists at this year’s Mo Pop Festival Read More

  3. For Minihorse’s Ben Collins, logic and science are one with creativity Read More

  4. Tommystock is the mini music fest on a 100-year-old Lake Orion Boy Scout camp we didn’t know we needed Read More

  5. Metro Detroit bands take on 'the best band on the planet' with Radiohead Night at the Loving Touch Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...