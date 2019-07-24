Ypsilanti's Electric Blanket head to Dreamland Theater for album release

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Electric Blanket

If you fancy Romeo Void , early PJ Harvey , some Karen O B-sides, and have a habit of taking a too-hot shower because, yeah, pain feels kinda good, look no further than Ypsilanti four-piece Electric Blanket and the band’s forthcoming sophomore record,. It’s going to be difficult to follow up 2018’s, in which Electric Blanket vocalist Arian Monceaux creates a challenging sense of intimacy and distance. To celebrate the release, they’ve recruited some solid company in Dani Darling, Red Electric Shark, Girl Fight, and B (formerly known as Party Days).

