Detroit's Ladyship Warship debut new music video at Armageddon Beachparty

click to enlarge Timothy David Jagielo

Still from ‘Lost Our Minds.’

There’s nothing soft about Detroit duo Ladyship Warship. Together Kristin Lyn (percussion, vocals) and EZ Meyers (guitar, vocals) meld the rolling demonic sludge of Black Sabbath with hints of Jack White’s other band, the Dead Weather. Rabbit Ears, Hung Up, and Chicago’s Pixel Grip have been enlisted to celebrate the premiere of Ladyship Warship’s latest visual project for “Lost Our Minds,” which may or may not involve green slime and a hot tub.

