Wednesday, July 24, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Ladyship Warship debut new music video at Armageddon Beachparty

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge Still from ‘Lost Our Minds.’ - TIMOTHY DAVID JAGIELO
  • Timothy David Jagielo
  • Still from ‘Lost Our Minds.’

There’s nothing soft about Detroit duo Ladyship Warship. Together Kristin Lyn (percussion, vocals) and EZ Meyers (guitar, vocals) meld the rolling demonic sludge of Black Sabbath with hints of Jack White’s other band, the Dead Weather. Rabbit Ears, Hung Up, and Chicago’s Pixel Grip have been enlisted to celebrate the premiere of Ladyship Warship’s latest visual project for “Lost Our Minds,” which may or may not involve green slime and a hot tub.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Armageddon Beachparty; 1517 Putnam St., Detroit; 313-704-4407; armageddonbeachpartydetroit.com. Tickets are $10.

  Staff Pick
    Ladyship Warship @ Armageddon Beachparty Store & Lounge

    Fri., July 26, 8 p.m. $10

City Slang

