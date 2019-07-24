Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Detroit's Ladyship Warship debut new music video at Armageddon Beachparty
Staff Pick
Posted
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 10:18 AM
click to enlarge
-
Timothy David Jagielo
-
Still from ‘Lost Our Minds.’
There’s nothing soft about Detroit duo Ladyship Warship. Together Kristin Lyn (percussion, vocals) and EZ Meyers (guitar, vocals) meld the rolling demonic sludge of Black Sabbath with hints of Jack White’s other band, the Dead Weather. Rabbit Ears, Hung Up, and Chicago’s Pixel Grip have been enlisted to celebrate the premiere of Ladyship Warship’s latest visual project for “Lost Our Minds,” which may or may not involve green slime and a hot tub.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Armageddon Beachparty; 1517 Putnam St., Detroit; 313-704-4407; armageddonbeachpartydetroit.com. Tickets are $10.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.
Tags: Detroit, Black Sabbath, Armageddon Beachparty, Image