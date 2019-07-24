Detroit's Big Sean rebuilds on 'Overtime' — first new music in 2 years

The 31-year-old took to his social media accounts to reveal one of two things: He's been working and working out. In a post made Monday night, he flexed in a Stone Cold Steve Austin T-shirt with biceps on full display. Later, and more importantly, the "Blessings" rapper posted a video of himself in the studio sharing a snippet of "Overtime" — his latest track set to be released Wednesday, July 24, on "detroit time." He also revealed what appears to be album art for his forthcoming record, which, based on the neon sign in the photo, may or may not be titled Don Life.
"I didn’t take a break my nigga, I broke/ Broke my heart, broke my soul. Don’t cry for me though/ If you don't break nothin' down/ then there's no room to grow," he says on "Overtime," perhaps alluding to his split with Aiko (who, last year, covered up her hyper-realistic Big Sean tattoo with a large galaxy design.
The track finds Big Sean praising Detroit's "kings and queens" like Eminem and Aaliyah, and starts with a Drake-sounding intro, building into an uplifting bombast of horns. "Overtime" concludes with a sound-bite from a bowling tournament, during which someone rolls a strike followed by this lyric which promises new music that might harken back to his "I Don't Fuck With You" days:
"I know your favorite one, dawg/ I'm about to drop the sequel/ Nigga this just the preview."
Listen to "Overtime" below.
