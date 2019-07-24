Beat-maker TOKiMONSTA brings evolved electronica to MOCAD

click to enlarge John Michael Fulton

It took Jennifer Lee, who performs beats as TOKiMONSTA, nearly two years to recover from two back-to-back brain surgeries , topped by a devastating breakup. Following the procedures, which were performed after the young producer had been diagnosed with a rare and possibly fatal brain disease, Moyamoya, she lost the ability to speak. Lee had to relearn how to walk and comprehend language and music which, in the wake of recovery, had been reduced to chaotic noise. Once she regained her skills, Lee released TOKiMONSTA’s third record, 2017’s— a kinetic Grammy-nominated testament to survival, joy, and resilience. Shigeto, Dua Saleh, and Attak are also scheduled to perform.

