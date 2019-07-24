City Slang

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

City Slang

Beat-maker TOKiMONSTA brings evolved electronica to MOCAD

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge JOHN MICHAEL FULTON
  • John Michael Fulton

It took Jennifer Lee, who performs beats as TOKiMONSTA, nearly two years to recover from two back-to-back brain surgeries, topped by a devastating breakup. Following the procedures, which were performed after the young producer had been diagnosed with a rare and possibly fatal brain disease, Moyamoya, she lost the ability to speak. Lee had to relearn how to walk and comprehend language and music which, in the wake of recovery, had been reduced to chaotic noise. Once she regained her skills, Lee released TOKiMONSTA’s third record, 2017’s Lune Rouge — a kinetic Grammy-nominated testament to survival, joy, and resilience. Shigeto, Dua Saleh, and Attak are also scheduled to perform.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at MOCAD; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.org. Tickets are $20-$25.




    TOKiMONSTA @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD)

    • Fri., July 26, 6 p.m. $20-$25
