Metro Detroit bands take on 'the best band on the planet' with Radiohead Night at the Loving Touch

Austin Evans Eighmey

Thom Yorke during Radiohead's 2018 performance at LCA.

There are two camps of people: those who like Radiohead and those who live, breathe, and eternally suck the teat of the longstanding pioneers of art-rock until they’re drunk on Thom Yorke’s marble-mouthed wisdom. Well, back by popular demand is an evening for those who fall into the latter category. Welcome to Radiohead Night III, where metro Detroit’s players (Vazum, Hans Barbe, the Shitty Beatles, Perdy Boys, and So It Goes) come together to put their own spin on Radiohead’s most beloved B-sides, deep-cuts, that one song (cough, “Creep”), and everything else under and in the rainbow.



Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Event is free before 8 p.m., and $5 after.



