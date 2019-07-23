City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

City Slang

Metro Detroit bands take on 'the best band on the planet' with Radiohead Night at the Loving Touch

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 5:08 PM

Thom Yorke during Radiohead's 2018 performance at LCA. - AUSTIN EVANS EIGHMEY
  • Austin Evans Eighmey
  • Thom Yorke during Radiohead's 2018 performance at LCA.

There are two camps of people: those who like Radiohead and those who live, breathe, and eternally suck the teat of the longstanding pioneers of art-rock until they’re drunk on Thom Yorke’s marble-mouthed wisdom. Well, back by popular demand is an evening for those who fall into the latter category. Welcome to Radiohead Night III, where metro Detroit’s players (Vazum, Hans Barbe, the Shitty Beatles, Perdy Boys, and So It Goes) come together to put their own spin on Radiohead’s most beloved B-sides, deep-cuts, that one song (cough, “Creep”), and everything else under and in the rainbow.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Event is free before 8 p.m., and $5 after.





Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Boozy 3-day Outer Limits Summer Stroh-down welcomes 30 bands Read More

  2. 10 must-see artists at this year’s Mo Pop Festival Read More

  3. For Minihorse’s Ben Collins, logic and science are one with creativity Read More

  4. Tommystock is the mini music fest on a 100-year-old Lake Orion Boy Scout camp we didn’t know we needed Read More

  5. Deadbeat Beat’s music defies easy labels — can’t it just be pop? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...