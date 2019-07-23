City Slang

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

City Slang

Boozy 3-day Outer Limits Summer Stroh-down welcomes 30 bands

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 7:15 PM

click to enlarge Drinkard Sisters to play on Saturday. - COURTESY OF DRINKARD SISTERS
  • Courtesy of Drinkard Sisters
  • Drinkard Sisters to play on Saturday.

Stroh’s — or as we call it, liquid fool’s gold (that’s a dang compliment) — serves as the summer inspiration for one of the city’s most rock ’n’ roll weekends of the year — Outer Limits Summer Stroh-down. The three-day event will see a whopping 30 Detroit area acts take the Stroh-down stage with music for fucking everyone. Friday will see Paint Thinner, Timmy’s Organism via Timmy Vulgar’s art-punk outfit, and Metro Times band to watch, Werewolf Jones. Check out Saturday for Liquor Store, the Missed, Ultimate Ovation, Gizmos, and Drinkard Sisters, and Sunday will welcome newbies Milk Bath and oldies Wiccans, as well as Raw Pony, Mentally Ill, and more. Each day will have DJs on deck, as well as food and all the Stroh’s you can handle.

Event starts on Friday, July 26, at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, at noon; 5507 Caniff St., Hamtramck; outerlimitslounge.com. Event is $15-$20 per day or $40 for the weekend.

City Slang

