Boozy 3-day Outer Limits Summer Stroh-down welcomes 30 bands

click to enlarge Courtesy of Drinkard Sisters

Drinkard Sisters to play on Saturday.

Stroh’s — or as we call it, liquid fool’s gold (that’s a dang compliment) — serves as the summer inspiration for one of the city’s most rock ’n’ roll weekends of the year — Outer Limits Summer Stroh-down. The three-day event will see a whopping 30 Detroit area acts take the Stroh-down stage with music for fucking everyone. Friday will see Paint Thinner, Timmy’s Organism via Timmy Vulgar’s art-punk outfit, andband to watch, Werewolf Jones. Check out Saturday for Liquor Store, the Missed, Ultimate Ovation, Gizmos, and Drinkard Sisters, and Sunday will welcome newbies Milk Bath and oldies Wiccans, as well as Raw Pony, Mentally Ill, and more. Each day will have DJs on deck, as well as food and all the Stroh’s you can handle.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.