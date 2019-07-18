City Slang

Thursday, July 18, 2019

City Slang

Aretha Franklin tribute show to benefit music students and cancer research

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge JSTONE / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • JStone / Shutterstock


The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is hosting a tribute concert to mark the one-year anniversary of the Queen of Soul’s death.


The Aug. 16 show will celebrate the life, legacy, and career of Aretha Franklin, and will focus on classical, R&B, and gospel — the musical genres Franklin performed.


“This year’s concert will pay tribute to Aretha’s incredible talent by showcasing some of her most memorable songs,” Deontaye Clay, a close family friend of Franklin, said in a press release.


The show will include Grammy Award-winning gospel artists Richard Smallwood and Karen Clark-Sheard of Detroit’s Clark Sisters, Aretha’s granddaughter, Grace Franklin, and the Detroit Youth Choir, which recently appeared on the television show America’s Got Talent.


There will also be performances by the Aretha Tribute Choir, a combined orchestra from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, and Aretha’s touring band and backup singers.


A portion of the proceeds will fund the Aretha Franklin Endowed Scholarship and the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, a nonprofit that works to find cures for carcinoid cancer, pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer, and other related cancers.


The tribute begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at www.thearetha.com.


For more information, visit: www.ClassicalGoesToChurch.com.

