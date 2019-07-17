PJ's Lager House isn't gone yet — so they're throwing a Rock 'n' Roll BBQ

Rock ’n’ roll and barbecue? Sign us up.
Less than a month since PJ Ryder announced that he listed his Corktown venue, PJ’s Lager House, for $2.2 million, some bands are coming together to celebrate the Lager House with a summer blowout. Among them, Ryan Dillaha and the Miracle Men will bring its brand of soulful Americana, and seven-piece foot-stomping folk will be served up by the Codgers Rustbelt rock via Jennifer Westwood and the Handsome Devils, and performances by Deal Breakers, John Salvage, Babe Miller, and Cincinnati’s All-Seeing Eyes are also on the bill. As for food, BBQ fare will be available thanks to Pat Burns, as will New Orleans-style cuisine from PJ himself.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 20; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; facebook.com/lagerhouse. Tickets are $12-$15.
