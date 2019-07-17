Greta Van Fleet elects producer of Adele, Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney for new record

click to enlarge Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

It appears as though Greta Van Fleet may soon be saying “Hello” to a new producer to follow up Anthem of the Peaceful Army — the Michigan band's divisive chart-topping debut.



The Detroit Free Press confirms that GVF has put the prolific Greg Kurstin at the helm of its sophomore record, which may be released as early as this year. Kurstin, who has had a hand in some of pop music's biggest releases, is said to be working with the band in Los Angeles where Kurstin originates.



