Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Detroit indie supergroup Tyvek celebrates new EP at UFO Factory

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

click to enlarge JEN DESSINGER
  • Jen Dessinger

The current lineup of Detroit’s most deliberate DIY punk band, Tyvek, could be considered a local supergroup. The band, which formed in 2004 in an attic in Midtown before it was Midtown, has had a rotating door of membership. The band currently stands as a four-piece consisting of Alex Glendening (Deadbeat Beat), the incomparable Shelley Salant, triple-threat and producer extraordinaire Fred Thomas, and Kevin Boyer — the band’s steadfast singer, guitarist, and leader — and they’re releasing an EP titled Changing Patterns of Protective Coating. Memphis-based Hash Redactor is also on the bill.

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at UFO Factory; facebook.com/ufofactorydetroit. Tickets are $10.

