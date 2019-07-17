Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Detroit indie supergroup Tyvek celebrates new EP at UFO Factory
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 12:01 PM
The current lineup of Detroit’s most deliberate DIY punk band, Tyvek, could be considered a local supergroup. The band, which formed in 2004 in an attic in Midtown before it was Midtown, has had a rotating door of membership. The band currently stands as a four-piece consisting of Alex Glendening (Deadbeat Beat), the incomparable Shelley Salant, triple-threat and producer extraordinaire Fred Thomas, and Kevin Boyer — the band’s steadfast singer, guitarist, and leader — and they’re releasing an EP titled Changing Patterns of Protective Coating
. Memphis-based Hash Redactor is also on the bill.
Doors open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at UFO Factory; facebook.com/ufofactorydetroit. Tickets are $10.
