Dearborn's Stormy Records turns 20 with dog-friendly celebration

click to enlarge Doug Coombe

Windy and Carl.

No frills and no hipster B.S. — Stormy Records is an eclectic, yet refined destination. The Dearborn record stalwart is celebrating its 20th rotation around the sun with music, deals, and dogs. Opened in 1999 by husband-and-wife musical duo Windy and Carl, Stormy Records has moved around a bit since their first Dearborn shop. Five locations and 20 years later, their humble record store with a twist is still kicking out the jams. The anniversary event will host performances by Davin Brainard of PDM and Time Stereo with special guest the Electric Bear, Harmonic Conversion, and Distorted Earth, as well as light refreshments and snacks. The event is also BYOD — bring your own dog (as long as they’re on a leash).

