Crash Detroit returns for 6th year with 3-day celebration of street and marching bands

click to enlarge Courtesy of Crash Detroit

Crash Detroit is back and kickin’ major brass. The three-day festival invites street bands from all over the country, with some loud and local representation via the Detroit Party Marching Band, Motor City Soul Street, Post Imperial Jazz Band, and others. Crash Detroit will host performances at the Old Miami and Dequindre Cut Freight Yard, and a headlining event at Clark Park in Southwest Detroit. To get things rolling on Friday, or Crash Night, Crash will pass through Detroit bars, businesses, and public spaces with spontaneous roving performances — with hints being dropped the night before as to where the bands might appear.



Crash Detroit runs Friday, July 19 from 7-9 p.m., Saturday, July 20, from 2-8 p.m. at Clark Park and 9 p.m.-midnight at the Old Miami, and Sunday, July 21, from 2-6 p.m. at the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard; various locations; crashdetroit.org. Event is free and open to the public.







Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.