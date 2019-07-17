City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

City Slang

Crash Detroit returns for 6th year with 3-day celebration of street and marching bands

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CRASH DETROIT
  • Courtesy of Crash Detroit

Crash Detroit is back and kickin’ major brass. The three-day festival invites street bands from all over the country, with some loud and local representation via the Detroit Party Marching Band, Motor City Soul Street, Post Imperial Jazz Band, and others. Crash Detroit will host performances at the Old Miami and Dequindre Cut Freight Yard, and a headlining event at Clark Park in Southwest Detroit. To get things rolling on Friday, or Crash Night, Crash will pass through Detroit bars, businesses, and public spaces with spontaneous roving performances — with hints being dropped the night before as to where the bands might appear.

Crash Detroit runs Friday, July 19 from 7-9 p.m., Saturday, July 20, from 2-8 p.m. at Clark Park and 9 p.m.-midnight at the Old Miami, and Sunday, July 21, from 2-6 p.m. at the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard; various locations; crashdetroit.org. Event is free and open to the public.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Crash Detroit @ Clark Park

    • Fri., July 19, 6 p.m., Sat., July 20, 2 p.m. and Sun., July 21, 2 p.m. Free

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Jack White has advice for Greta Van Fleet on that whole Led Zeppelin thing Read More

  2. Beacon Park adds Kool Moe Dee and Doug E. Fresh to free summer concert lineup Read More

  3. Detroit's Lizzo sends Twitter on a hunt for 'future husband' with Lizzo back tattoo Read More

  4. Tiny Jag pulls out of AfroFuture Fest after learning white people would be charged a different price to attend Read More

  5. Alt-country band the Michigan Rattlers are ready to strike Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...