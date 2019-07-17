Belle and Sebastian will dive into 2 decades of indie at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Intimate storytellers and stalwarts of bright and somber indie rock, Belle & Sebastian are still coloring our lives with the chaos of trouble. Led by Stuart Murdoch, the six-piece hailing from Glasgow, Scotland, has maintained both indie and mainstream cred thanks to the praise garnered from the band’s critically acclaimed 1996 sophomore record,If You’re Feeling Sinister(which, according to at least one pool of music critics, is considered one of the 1,001 albums we should listen to before we die). Approaching its ninth record, the band’s forthcoming output is slated for a September release and comes in the form of an original soundtrack for the upcoming Days of the Bagnold Summer — a complicated coming-of-age film based on Joff Winterhart’s award-winning graphic novel. Montreal’s Men I Trust is also on the bill.
Belle & Sebastian wsg Men I Trust will perform starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets are $36+.
