City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

City Slang

Belle and Sebastian will dive into 2 decades of indie at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 1:31 PM

click to enlarge MATADOR RECORDS
  • Matador Records

Intimate storytellers and stalwarts of bright and somber indie rock, Belle & Sebastian are still coloring our lives with the chaos of trouble. Led by Stuart Murdoch, the six-piece hailing from Glasgow, Scotland, has maintained both indie and mainstream cred thanks to the praise garnered from the band’s critically acclaimed 1996 sophomore record, If You’re Feeling Sinister (which, according to at least one pool of music critics, is considered one of the 1,001 albums we should listen to before we die). Approaching its ninth record, the band’s forthcoming output is slated for a September release and comes in the form of an original soundtrack for the upcoming Days of the Bagnold Summer — a complicated coming-of-age film based on Joff Winterhart’s award-winning graphic novel. Montreal’s Men I Trust is also on the bill.

Belle & Sebastian wsg Men I Trust will perform starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets are $36+.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Belle & Sebastian @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

    • Sun., July 21, 7 p.m. $36+
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Jack White has advice for Greta Van Fleet on that whole Led Zeppelin thing Read More

  2. Beacon Park adds Kool Moe Dee and Doug E. Fresh to free summer concert lineup Read More

  3. Detroit's Lizzo sends Twitter on a hunt for 'future husband' with Lizzo back tattoo Read More

  4. Tiny Jag pulls out of AfroFuture Fest after learning white people would be charged a different price to attend Read More

  5. Alt-country band the Michigan Rattlers are ready to strike Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...