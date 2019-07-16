Detroit's Lizzo sends Twitter on a hunt for 'future husband' with Lizzo back tattoo

Detroit-born rapper and all-glowed-up superstar Lizzo had a taste of her own “Truth Hurts” juice when her plan to snag a tatted superfan as her husband was, well, thwarted.
The 31-year-old twerking flutist took to Twitter Monday to share a photo of a shirtless man's back with what appeared to be a very a permanent homage to the Cuz I Love You star — Lizzo's damn name tattooed across mystery dude's shoulders in a very, un-Lizzo font.
THIS MAN COULD BE MY FUTURE HUSBAND— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 15, 2019
WHO IS HE?
Twitter do ya thang 😏 pic.twitter.com/eizMB5LKfj
This is a whole gay man— marinegf69 (@gmcnicholl17) July 16, 2019
mama that’s a home of sexual— tawmmy hayvens (@txmmyheroine) July 15, 2019
That don't mean shit to Lizzo, she has 2 songs saying she got the whole world for the pick'in lolol— InsideTheBox Webcomics (@InsideTheBox_WC) July 16, 2019
Drinking out of single use plastic? You can do better— susan jackets (@therealtonywahl) July 15, 2019
Hey it’s me 👋 🙋🏼♀️— David Anthony 🇮🇹 (@itsdavidanthony) July 15, 2019
Life is cool by the pool 😆🏊 pic.twitter.com/cNJE08LqAY— David Anthony 🇮🇹 (@itsdavidanthony) June 22, 2018
