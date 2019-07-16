Beacon Park adds Kool Moe Dee and Doug E. Fresh to free summer concert lineup

click to enlarge Jordan Buzzy

Beacon Park.



Beacon Park’s upcoming free summer concert on Saturday just added more acts to the lineup.



Hip-hop artists Kool Moe Dee, Doug E. Fresh, and DJ Mal-Ski will now be performing, along with headliner R&B singer-songwriter Tamia.



Saturday’s concert will celebrate Beacon Park’s second anniversary. Also performing that evening will be Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit and Detroit 313 Experience.

The concert will welcome the NAACP’s 110th National Convention in Detroit, with a specially curated NAACP interactive light and video show.

Food trucks will be onsite, along with lawn games and a cash bar. The park’s open-air Night Market, which features local vendors and artisan goods, will operate from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The concert starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, and Beacon Park will offer an expanded viewing area with screens and limited seating to watch the show.

