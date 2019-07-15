City Slang

Monday, July 15, 2019

City Slang

Post Malone will bring latest tour through Detroit in September

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 5:58 PM

click to enlarge JANEK SERGEJEV / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Janek Sergejev / Shutterstock.com

Grammy Award-winning Soundcloud rapper-turned-meme-turned-resilient — and possibly cursed — collector of face tats and near-death experiences, Post Malone is making a run for it.

The “Rockstar” announced the details of his upcoming North American trek, dubbed the Runaway Tour. The tour will kick off in September in Tacoma, Wash., and will carry the “Wow” singer through mid-November when the tour wraps in Los Angeles, with a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 29.



For the 29-date tour, the singer has enlisted Florida rapper, Tyla Yaweh, as well as Swae Lee, with whom Malone topped the charts with last year thanks to their Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse soundtrack contribution, “Sunflower.”

Last year saw the release of Posty's sophomore record, beerbongs & bentleys, and the 24-year-old's highly coveted collaboration with ugly-but-comfy footwear giant, Crocs, which sold out almost immediately following its December launch.

Tickets ($53.50+) go on sale starting Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting 313presents.com.


  Post Malone @ Little Caesars Arena

    Sun., Sept. 29, 7 p.m. $53.50+

City Slang

