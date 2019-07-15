Post Malone will bring latest tour through Detroit in September

click to enlarge Janek Sergejev / Shutterstock.com

Grammy Award-winning Soundcloud rapper-turned-meme-turned-resilient — and possibly cursed — collector of face tats and near-death experiences, Post Malone is making a run for it.



The “Rockstar” announced the details of his upcoming North American trek, dubbed the Runaway Tour. The tour will kick off in September in Tacoma, Wash., and will carry the “Wow” singer through mid-November when the tour wraps in Los Angeles, with a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 29.







Last year saw the release of Posty's sophomore record,

and the 24-year-old's

, which sold out almost immediately following its December launch.