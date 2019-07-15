Detroit's DeJ Loaf to perform as part of MOCAD's summer concert series

There are few Detroit artists with as an elusive of a career as DeJ Loaf. The rapper made waves in 2014 with her YouTube hit “Try Me,” followed by an appearance on Eminem’s star-packed “Detroit vs. Everybody,” and since then, has released several mixtapes, collabs, and singles — notably, 2017’s “No Fear” — but still has yet to drop an LP. Last year, she teamed up with retro-soul darling Leon Bridges for the self-acceptance anthem “Liberated,” which was speculated as a single for her alleged forthcoming record of the same name.
Alas, we’ll just have to settle for an in-the-flesh performance by the gifted 28-year-old, give-no-fucks rapper as part of MOCAD’s Hot Logic summer concert series, which kicks off Monday night with performances by Meshell Ndegeocello and special guest Ian Fink. The series will also offer an opportunity to stroll through the museum and its grounds for an immersive art and music experience. Joining DeJ Loaf for Friday's performance is Zeelooperz, Lena LaDonna, and others.
Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at MOCAD; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.org. Tickets are $20-$25.
