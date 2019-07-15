City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 15, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's DeJ Loaf to perform as part of MOCAD's summer concert series

Staff Pick

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MOCAD
  • Courtesy of MOCAD

There are few Detroit artists with as an elusive of a career as DeJ Loaf. The rapper made waves in 2014 with her YouTube hit “Try Me,” followed by an appearance on Eminem’s star-packed “Detroit vs. Everybody,” and since then, has released several mixtapes, collabs, and singles — notably, 2017’s “No Fear” — but still has yet to drop an LP. Last year, she teamed up with retro-soul darling Leon Bridges for the self-acceptance anthem “Liberated,” which was speculated as a single for her alleged forthcoming record of the same name.

Alas, we’ll just have to settle for an in-the-flesh performance by the gifted 28-year-old, give-no-fucks rapper as part of MOCAD’s Hot Logic summer concert series, which kicks off Monday night with performances by Meshell Ndegeocello and special guest Ian Fink. The series will also offer an opportunity to stroll through the museum and its grounds for an immersive art and music experience. Joining DeJ Loaf for Friday's performance is Zeelooperz, Lena LaDonna, and others.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at MOCAD; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.org. Tickets are $20-$25.





Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  •  Dej Loaf @ Café 78 inside MOCAD

    • Fri., July 19, 6 p.m. $25
    • Buy Tickets

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Jack White has advice for Greta Van Fleet on that whole Led Zeppelin thing Read More

  2. Tiny Jag pulls out of AfroFuture Fest after learning white people would be charged a different price to attend Read More

  3. Rapper Tiny Jag removed from Detroit's Kindred festival after criticizing AfroFuture Fest's race-based ticket pricing Read More

  4. Post Malone will bring latest tour through Detroit in September Read More

  5. After six decades, Motown legend Dennis Coffey releases first traditional jazz album Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...