Kash Doll and Big Sean team up on new track: "Ready Set"

Just last month, Detroit flipped out over a video that Kash Doll shared on Twitter of her gifting a pair of Cartier sunglasses to fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean. Now, the city has more to get excited about, as the two have teamed up for a new collaborative track: “Ready Set.”

The track is a rather laid-back song celebrating the fulfillment and success that comes out of struggle and hard work. “Me and Sean we chillin' in the stu we blowing back (That's right)/ And failure's not an option, I ain't never goin' back (Never)/ Matter fact, I took a detour, had to keep learnin’,” Kash Doll rhymes.

Big Sean’s drive and confidence tends to shine through in his work, making him a perfect fit for the infectious hook delivered on this song, as he raps, “I look better than what I’ve been through, yeah/ It’s a celebration, aye/ ‘Cause we made it out the basement.”

Released ahead of Kash Doll’s hometown show in Detroit, “Ready Set” is an uplifting love letter to those who dare to dream. “‘Ready Set’ is motivational for all those that need to be reminded to never give up, but especially for my ladies still grinding and trying to figure it out. If I could make it out the basement, everyone has the power within themselves to make it as well,” Kash Doll said in a press statement.

Kash Doll will perform at Saint Andrews Hall on July 12 with fellow Detroit rappers for her hometown show. Doors open at 7 p.m.

