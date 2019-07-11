The DSO will perform Queen songs at Meadow Brook and just take our money already

click to enlarge Screengrab/YouTube

We love you.

Last year something remarkable happened. People of all ages, races, and sexual identities rediscovered the incredible power of the late Freddie Mercury and Queen — one of the most influential bands in the history of music. Thanks to the loosely accurate and poorly edited Academy Award-winning biopic, Queen once again took the throne by dominating the Billboard charts nearly 30 years after Mercury’s death. (Perhaps the best thing to come from the underwhelming film is Queen’s deserved resurgence.) To honor the legacy of the band that had the world screaming “Scaramouche” at the top of their lungs while driving comes the lush orchestral reimagining of Queen’s moving hit-packed catalog, brought to life by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Pass the dang Kleenex, already.

