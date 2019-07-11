One-hit wonder escapee Carly Rae Jepsen heads to Detroit with cool new record

click to enlarge Ian Young - Nounpusher / Shutterstock.com

Maybe don’t call bubblegum princess-turned-cult pop priestess Carly Rae Jepsen a one-hit wonder. Before landing the best-selling single of 2012 with “Call Me Maybe,” Jepsen finished third on the 2007 edition of Canadian Idol and now, many iPhone generations later, the 33-year-old has been reborn as the unlikely totem for gay Twitter with 2019’s— a blissful collection of dancey liberation songs suited for breakups and makeups. Recently, Jepsen told outlets that she recorded a disco album no one will ever hear. She is also scheming to release a collection ofB-sides, of which there are many, seeing that her process has been known to be laborious, with her writing hundreds of songs during an album’s earliest conception.

