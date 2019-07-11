City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 11, 2019

City Slang

One-hit wonder escapee Carly Rae Jepsen heads to Detroit with cool new record

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 11:12 AM

click to enlarge IAN YOUNG - NOUNPUSHER / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Ian Young - Nounpusher / Shutterstock.com

Maybe don’t call bubblegum princess-turned-cult pop priestess Carly Rae Jepsen a one-hit wonder. Before landing the best-selling single of 2012 with “Call Me Maybe,” Jepsen finished third on the 2007 edition of Canadian Idol and now, many iPhone generations later, the 33-year-old has been reborn as the unlikely totem for gay Twitter with 2019’s Dedicated — a blissful collection of dancey liberation songs suited for breakups and makeups. Recently, Jepsen told outlets that she recorded a disco album no one will ever hear. She is also scheming to release a collection of Dedicated B-sides, of which there are many, seeing that her process has been known to be laborious, with her writing hundreds of songs during an album’s earliest conception.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com. Tickets are $39+.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Tiny Jag pulls out of AfroFuture Fest after learning white people would be charged a different price to attend Read More

  2. The DSO will perform Queen songs at Meadow Brook and just take our money already Read More

  3. Rapper Tiny Jag removed from Detroit's Kindred festival after criticizing AfroFuture Fest's race-based ticket pricing Read More

  4. Metro Detroit bands are teaming up for Bash Fest — an anti-racism benefit at the Trumbullplex Read More

  5. Kash Doll and Big Sean team up on new track: "Ready Set" Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...