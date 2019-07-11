click to enlarge AC Backus Photography

Pancho Villa's Skull.

Here’s a cause we can get behind: Organizers say all proceeds from Bash Fest will go toward fighting racism and Islamophobia.To help do so, the Trumbullplex has amassed a lineup of 10 stellar bands. There’s the “feminist two-piece garage filth” of Girl Fight, “mariachi punk from Pontiac” in Pancho Villa’s Skull, the “raw post-punk bedroom pop duo” of Dear Darkness, hip-hop from Goldzilla, garage rock from ZZvava, “antifascist barn punk lullabies” from Fat Angry Hens, hardcore from ASK, and antifascist metal from Arson Party. The GeminEye twins will be on hand to do tarot card readings, and food and drink will also be available, to help fuel all the fighting against racism and fascism.

