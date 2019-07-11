Thursday, July 11, 2019
Metro Detroit bands are teaming up for Bash Fest — an anti-racism benefit at the Trumbullplex
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 3:35 PM
AC Backus Photography
Pancho Villa's Skull.
Here’s a cause we can get behind: Organizers say all proceeds from Bash Fest
will go toward fighting racism and Islamophobia.
To help do so, the Trumbullplex has amassed a lineup of 10 stellar bands. There’s the “feminist two-piece garage filth” of Girl Fight, “mariachi punk from Pontiac” in Pancho Villa’s Skull, the “raw post-punk bedroom pop duo” of Dear Darkness, hip-hop from Goldzilla, garage rock from ZZvava, “antifascist barn punk lullabies” from Fat Angry Hens, hardcore from ASK, and antifascist metal from Arson Party. The GeminEye twins will be on hand to do tarot card readings, and food and drink will also be available, to help fuel all the fighting against racism and fascism.
From 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Trumbullplex; 4208 Trumbull St., Detroit; trumbullplex.org. Suggested donation of $10.
