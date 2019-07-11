Let's dance — Detroit's Moonwalks will film Outer Limits Lounge performance for music video

click to enlarge Courtesy of Moonwalks

Quite possibly Detroit’s most stylish psychedelic rock band is back, and it needs your help. Moonwalks is filming its first-ever music video at OLL, so aspiring video stars come through dressed in your sparkliest and ready to party. They probably won’t need too much help in that department: The event also doubles as a birthday bash for singer-songwriter and OLL co-owner Kelly Jean Caldwell, and is sponsored by Ilegal Mezcal.