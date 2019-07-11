Thursday, July 11, 2019
Let's dance — Detroit's Moonwalks will film Outer Limits Lounge performance for music video
Staff Pick
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 4:08 PM
click to enlarge
Quite possibly Detroit’s most stylish psychedelic rock band is back, and it needs your help. Moonwalks is filming its first-ever music video at OLL, so aspiring video stars come through dressed in your sparkliest and ready to party. They probably won’t need too much help in that department: The event also doubles as a birthday bash for singer-songwriter and OLL co-owner Kelly Jean Caldwell, and is sponsored by Ilegal Mezcal.
Doors at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-826-0456; outerlimitslounge.com. Tickets are $7.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.
Tags: Moonwalks, Detroit indie, Detroit rock, Outer Limits Lounge, Image