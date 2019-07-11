City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 11, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Kash Doll invites some friends for femme-fueled show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge REPUBLIC RECORDS
  • Republic Records

It’s a good year to be Kash Doll, aka Arkeisha Knight, the made-in-Detroit exotic dancer-turned-rapper who has been turning heads since she dropped her first full-length mixtape Keisha vs. Kash Doll in 2015.

While Kash didn’t snag the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at this year’s BET Awards, she was in good company, competing against the likes of Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Remy Ma. She’s been keeping good company all summer: Earlier this month, she teamed up with Lil Wayne on “Kitten,” and will join him on the bill of his Weezyana Fest in New Orleans in September. She also teased a future collaboration with Big Sean, with a recent video she posted on Twitter showing her gifting him a pair of Cartier ‘Buffs nearly breaking the internet with its vortex of Detroit-ness. In the meantime, Kash Doll’s “Femme It Forward” hometown show will feature the rapper alongside other Motor City women MCs.

Doors at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Saint Andrew's Hall; 431 E. Congress St. Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $30.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Tiny Jag pulls out of AfroFuture Fest after learning white people would be charged a different price to attend Read More

  2. The DSO will perform Queen songs at Meadow Brook and just take our money already Read More

  3. Rapper Tiny Jag removed from Detroit's Kindred festival after criticizing AfroFuture Fest's race-based ticket pricing Read More

  4. Metro Detroit bands are teaming up for Bash Fest — an anti-racism benefit at the Trumbullplex Read More

  5. Kash Doll and Big Sean team up on new track: "Ready Set" Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...