Detroit's Kash Doll invites some friends for femme-fueled show at Saint Andrew's Hall

It’s a good year to be Kash Doll, aka Arkeisha Knight, the made-in-Detroit exotic dancer-turned-rapper who has been turning heads since she dropped her first full-length mixtapein 2015.While Kash didn’t snag the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at this year’s BET Awards, she was in good company, competing against the likes of Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Remy Ma. She’s been keeping good company all summer: Earlier this month, she teamed up with Lil Wayne on “Kitten,” and will join him on the bill of his Weezyana Fest in New Orleans in September. She also teased a future collaboration with Big Sean, with a recent video she posted on Twitter showing her gifting him a pair of Cartier ‘Buffs nearly breaking the internet with its vortex of Detroit-ness. In the meantime, Kash Doll’s “Femme It Forward” hometown show will feature the rapper alongside other Motor City women MCs.

